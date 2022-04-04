Serbian President Vucic declares second mandate after elections

Xinhua) 09:20, April 04, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at the ceremony of the Remembrance Day for the Victims of the NATO Aggression, in Kraljevo, Serbia, March 24, 2022.(Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

Vucic said that his results were based on the counted votes from 85 percent of polling stations. Serbian Republic Electoral Commission (RIK) announced that it will publish preliminary results on Monday.

BELGRADE, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared his convincing victory on Sunday in the first round of the presidential elections, securing another five-year term.

According to preliminary results of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) revealed by Vucic, he won between 59-and 61 percent in the elections, while the ruling SNS won 44 percent of parliamentary elections.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic casts his ballots at a polling station for presidential, parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade, Serbia, April 3, 2022.(Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Around 6.5 million registered voters casted ballots on Sunday to choose between eight presidential candidates, and 19 parties or coalitions for the parliament.

A voter casts ballots at a polling station for presidential, parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade, Serbia, April 3, 2022.(Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

