Chinese premier congratulates Brnabic on re-election as Serbian PM

Xinhua) 14:04, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Ana Brnabic on her re-election as Serbia's prime minister.

China and Serbia enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and in recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has been developing vigorously and their practical cooperation in various fields has been continuously expanded and deepened, Li said in his message.

Upholding the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, the two sides have jointly scored a number of landmark cooperation achievements, such as the China-Serbia Friendship Bridge across the Danube, and the Hungary-Serbia Railway, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries, Li noted.

He also said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Serbia relations, and is willing to consolidate its traditional friendship with Serbia and continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to push for greater development of bilateral ties and better benefit the two countries and their people.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)