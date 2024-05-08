Romantic! Fireflies dance in the trees in SW China's Yunnan

The viewing period for fireflies at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of Chinese Academy of Sciences has recently begun. Visitors can see the fairytale sight of myriad fireflies gathering in groups and dancing among the leaves, grass, lakes, and even by visitors’ ears.

Firefly is a common name for insects belonging to the Lampyridae family within the Coleoptera order, and there are approximately 2,000 species worldwide. They live in moist environments in temperate and tropical regions, and generally do not stray far from water sources.

From ancient times to the present, this group of "lantern-carrying" insects has inspired people’s imaginations. According to current research, the bioluminescence of fireflies serves three main functions: mating, warning, and communication.

Photo shows fireflies at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

Photo shows fireflies at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

Photo shows fireflies at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

Photo shows fireflies at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)

