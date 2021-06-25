Super large firefly discovered in southwest China

June 25, 2021

Staff members from the Insect Museum of West China have discovered a female firefly that gives off more light than its peers do, local newspaper Chengdu Commercial Daily reported on June 22.

Resembling a yellow worm in the daylight, the organism measuring 5 centimeters in length can miraculously produce green light at night from more than 30 spots on its body. One could easily read a newspaper article by standing next to the firefly, which has the ability to light up a distance of several centimeters.

It was the first of the species discovered in China, according to Zhao Li, curator of the museum based in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Relevant information indicated that the insect was first discovered in 1888, and over the years it has been seen mainly in Thailand and Myanmar.

Zhao introduced that the female firefly usually gives out light after the mating season, which lasts from April to June. By emitting light, the insect fends off the enemy and protects its eggs, said Zhao, adding that the longevity of the insect is about three months.

After observing the organism for days, the museum found that it hides under the soil most of the time, except for at night when it becomes active as the air humidity reaches as high as 90 percent or above.

