Chang'e-6 enters lunar orbit after near-moon braking
(Xinhua) 10:20, May 08, 2024
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe has successfully entered its circumlunar orbit after performing a near-moon braking procedure, the China National Space Administration said on Wednesday.
