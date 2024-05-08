Languages

Chang'e-6 enters lunar orbit after near-moon braking

(Xinhua) 10:20, May 08, 2024

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe has successfully entered its circumlunar orbit after performing a near-moon braking procedure, the China National Space Administration said on Wednesday.

