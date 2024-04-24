Home>>
China's Chang'e-7 lunar mission to carry instruments developed through int'l cooperation
(Xinhua) 13:29, April 24, 2024
WUHAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-7 lunar exploration mission will carry six scientific instruments developed by six countries and one international organization, the China National Space Administration announced on Wednesday.
