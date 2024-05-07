Chinese envoy urges int'l community to firmly maintain peaceful nature of outer space

Xinhua) 13:00, May 07, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the UN Fu Cong on Monday called on the international community to steadfastly protect the peaceful nature of outer space.

Speaking during a UN General Assembly open debate on a draft resolution concerning outer space security vetoed in the Security Council on April 24, Fu emphasized the urgent need for enhanced cooperation and improved governance in outer space to ensure its peaceful use benefits all nations.

"Outer space is the global commons and holds the shared dreams of all humanity," stated Fu.

He highlighted the increased risks of weaponization of outer space and the restrictions placed on developing countries in accessing space science and technology, describing these as "unprecedented challenges" that must be addressed promptly to safeguard peace and security in outer space and ensure all countries share the dividends of outer space.

Fu criticized a major superpower, without naming any country specifically, for defining outer space as a "war-fighting domain" and for accelerating its militarization. "These actions have severely undermined the peaceful nature of outer space and increased the risk of military miscalculations and conflicts," he said.

Fu urged the international community to adopt a "common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept" to resist the weaponization and arms race in outer space.

Regarding the legal framework governing outer space, Fu pointed out the limitations of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, noting its inability to address contemporary challenges as it only prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction but not other weapons.

"The international community urgently needs to negotiate and conclude a new outer space treaty," he said, referring to a draft treaty proposed by China and Russia in 2008 as a possible foundation for future discussions.

Fu also called for ensuring that all countries, regardless of size or development level, can participate in, benefit from and contribute to the peaceful uses of outer space.

He criticized some nations for generalizing the concept of national security and unjustly suppressing other countries' scientific and technological development.

The ambassador emphasized the need for global cooperation and inclusive dialogue to enhance outer space governance.

He supported "a more comprehensive and balanced draft resolution" on outer space security recently submitted by Russia, calling for an early agreement among Security Council members.

"Outer space belongs to all humanity and impacts the security and well-being of all member states," Fu said, adding "all countries should work together to turn it into a new frontier for mutually beneficial cooperation and progress, rather than an arena of confrontations."

