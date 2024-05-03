UN General Assembly declares May 24 as int'l day of markhor

Xinhua) 13:56, May 03, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to proclaim May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor.

The resolution invites worldwide observance of the International Day of the Markhor and invites all relevant stakeholders to give due consideration to enhancing international and regional cooperation in support of efforts to conserve the markhor, given its role in the overall ecosystem.

It invites the UN Environment Programme to facilitate the observance of the International Day.

The resolution underlines that the markhor is an iconic and ecologically significant species found across the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia. It recognizes that preserving the markhor and its natural habitat is an ecological imperative and a significant opportunity to bolster the regional economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth.

