Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon celebrate China's Youth Day

China Military Online) 12:54, May 07, 2024

The 22nd Chinese Peacekeeping Multi-Role Engineering Company to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) organizes an oath-taking ceremony to review the army admission oath on the occasion of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4. In December 1949, the Chinese government announced May 4 National Youth Day to commemorate the May Fourth Movement, a patriotic movement mainly participated by college students in Beijing on May 4, 1919. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Huang Yuanli)

The 22nd Chinese Peacekeeping Multi-Role Engineering Company to UNIFIL organizes an oath-taking ceremony to review the army admission oath on the occasion of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4. In December 1949, the Chinese government announced May 4 National Youth Day to commemorate the May Fourth Movement, a patriotic movement mainly participated by college students in Beijing on May 4, 1919.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Wu Peichen)

The 22nd Chinese Peacekeeping Multi-Role Engineering Company to UNIFIL organizes its members to watch the patriotic movie 1919 to celebrate China's Youth Day on May 4, 2024. In December 1949, the Chinese government announced May 4 National Youth Day to commemorate the May Fourth Movement, a patriotic movement mainly participated by college students in Beijing on May 4, 1919. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Qu Fatong)

