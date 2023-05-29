Interview: UN senior official commends China's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations

08:48, May 29, 2023 By Wang Jiangang ( Xinhua

UNITED NATIONS, May 28 (Xinhua) -- UN peacekeeping chief is immensely proud of the illustrious 75-year path of UN peacekeeping and commended China's invaluable contributions to this noble endeavor.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua on Wednesday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, noted the "extensive list of countries that have successfully regained stability with the support of peacekeeping operations. Countries like Timor-Leste, Cambodia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Angola have all witnessed positive transformations."

"The lengthy roster stands as a testament to the effectiveness of peacekeeping efforts," said Lacroix, also highlighting the significant role of peacekeepers on a daily basis.

"Their crucial role in preserving ceasefires cannot be underestimated. In many conflict-stricken regions, peacekeepers actively monitor and maintain peace, preventing potential hostilities from escalating into full-scale conflicts. This vital function often goes unnoticed but remains integral to maintaining stability," he stressed.

"Peacekeepers safeguard hundreds of thousands of individuals on a daily basis," Lacroix went on to say. "The gratitude expressed by the protected population emphasizes the profound impact peacekeepers have in providing security and instilling hope."

"These successes, often underreported, represent the dedication and commitment of peacekeepers to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by conflicts worldwide," said the peacekeeping chief.

Lacroix applauded China's significant role as the second-largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping efforts and its "invaluable contributions."

Lacroix underscored the tangible impact of China's unwavering support in advancing UN peacekeeping endeavors.

"First of all, I want to highlight the key areas where China has been really in the lead, particularly the issue of safety and security," said the peacekeeping chief, expressing his heartfelt appreciation of China's proactive engagement and unwavering collaboration, specifically its instrumental role "in deploying crucial resources."

China has recently accomplished the deployment of indispensable helicopter units in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). At a critical moment, Chinese peacekeepers "took on a pivotal role, utilizing these helicopters to successfully extract UN staff members who found themselves trapped in Sudanese regions amid escalating conflicts," said Lacroix.

"We are truly grateful for China's invaluable support and the vital contributions made by their peacekeepers," he said.

Speaking of the ongoing cooperation between the UN and China, particularly in relation to the deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems in Mali, Lacroix said this collaboration "signifies the continuous exploration of new possibilities and the commitment to leveraging technological advancements in peacekeeping operations."

"The deployment of UAV systems holds great potential for enhancing situational awareness and response capabilities in challenging environments," he added.

Looking ahead, Lacroix highlighted an upcoming minister-level meeting on peacekeeping to be held in Ghana. "China's participation and contributions in this meeting are highly valued, given their significant role and contributions to peacekeeping operations."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)