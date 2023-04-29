UN chief, Turkish president discuss grain deal over phone
UNITED NATIONS, April 28 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Black Sea grain export deal over the phone on Friday.
"They exchanged views on how to guarantee the improvement, expansion and extension of the Black Sea Initiative," said a readout issued by the UN chief's press office.
The two also talked about the improvement of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and the Secretariat of the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets, the readout said.
In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Türkiye and the United Nations on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Ukraine crisis.
The initial 120-day agreement was extended by another 120 days in November 2022 and again on March 18.
Circumstances are not yet in favor of extending the Black Sea grain export deal, the Kremlin said Tuesday after Guterres sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed way forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion of the deal.
During their phone call, Guterres and Erdogan also discussed the situation in Syria and Sudan, according to the UN readout.
Photos
Related Stories
- UN envoy calls for deployment of int'l force in Haiti
- Turkish coastal town looks forward to greeting Chinese guests
- Turkish, Somali presidents discuss regional security, humanitarian aid
- Roundup: Turkish physicians praise WHO's approval of Chinese vaccine
- Turkish Istanbul's mayor congratulates China on national day
- Chinese, Turkish FMs discuss cooperation on fighting COVID-19
- Erdogan's visit sign of aligned Turkish-Chinese interests: experts
- Photo story: Turkish dessert brand - Haci Bekir
- Turkish parliament approves normalization deal with Israel
- Turkish president says gov't in charge following attempted military coup
- Turkish president says holiday resort bombed, vowing operation against coup plotters
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.