Turkish, Somali presidents discuss regional security, humanitarian aid

Xinhua) 09:10, July 07, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on July 6, 2022. Turkish President Recep Erdogan met on Wednesday with his visiting Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the capital Ankara to discuss regional security and humanitarian aid to the African country. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Erdogan met on Wednesday with his visiting Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the capital Ankara to discuss regional security and humanitarian aid to the African country.

In a joint press conference after their meeting, the Turkish president stressed the importance of Somalia's stability and security for the whole African horn, noting Turkey will continue to stand with Somalia in the international arena.

Turkey's humanitarian and development aid to Somalia over the last decade totals more than 1 billion U.S. dollars, Erdogan said, adding the trade between Turkey and Somalia has grown quickly in the past years.

For his part, the Somalian president told the press conference that he discussed with Erdogan the humanitarian situation in his country caused by severe drought.

"I would like to take this opportunity to call upon our Turkish brothers to support us and do what they can, as they did before. Your solidarity and support will save the lives of the Somali people and will never be forgotten," he said.

Mohamud, who served as the president of Somalia between 2012 and 2017, made his first official visit to Turkey after he was re-elected in May.

