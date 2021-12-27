UN closes passenger operations terminal at airport after Somali gov't order

December 27, 2021

MOGADISHU, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations said Sunday it has closed its passenger operations facility (Movcon) at the Aden Adde International Airport in the Somali capital, Mogadishu following a directive from the government.

The United Nations Assistance Mission (UNSOM) said it regretted Thursday's closure of the terminal which was apparently prompted by allegations that have yet to be presented to the UN in detail to permit an inquiry.

"We take seriously any concerns that the government may raise about UN operations at any time and regret that this instruction to close was issued abruptly and with minimal prior consultation," UNSOM said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The UN said it operates in Somalia in full respect of Somali law under the terms of the Status of Mission Agreement and other relevant bilateral agreements signed by UN agencies, funds, and programs, as well as the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

The UN in Somalia said it has scheduled further discussions on this matter with the Somali government officials in the coming days, noting that it remains committed to its partnership with Somalia and to continuing to assist its people despite these operational disruptions.

The government on Wednesday directed the UN to close the Movcon facility which is a special terminal that is used by the UN staff and other foreign visitors in Mogadishu.

Aden Adde International Airport authorities had cited violation of immigration protocols in a letter to the UN and directed both UN and AMISOM staff to henceforth use the VIP lounge and the main terminal.

