Somali army kills at least 40 al-Shabab terrorists in central region

Xinhua) 11:14, July 04, 2022

MOGADISHU, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Somali National Army (SNA) said Sunday its elite forces Danab killed at least 40 al-Shabab militants during security operations carried out in the Middle Shabelle region, the central part of the country, Saturday.

"During the operation, about 40 militants, including leaders, were killed and several vehicles were set on fire," SNA radio reported.

The militants still hold swathes of rural areas in central and southern regions conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

