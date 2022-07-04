Home>>
Somali army kills at least 40 al-Shabab terrorists in central region
(Xinhua) 11:14, July 04, 2022
MOGADISHU, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Somali National Army (SNA) said Sunday its elite forces Danab killed at least 40 al-Shabab militants during security operations carried out in the Middle Shabelle region, the central part of the country, Saturday.
"During the operation, about 40 militants, including leaders, were killed and several vehicles were set on fire," SNA radio reported.
The militants still hold swathes of rural areas in central and southern regions conducting ambushes and planting landmines.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN closes passenger operations terminal at airport after Somali gov't order
- Somali officials congratulate China on 72nd anniversary of PRC's founding
- Somali president hails ties with China as new envoy begins work
- UN chief welcomes Somali move to return to agreed electoral model
- UN says 15 aid workers killed in Somalia in 2020
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.