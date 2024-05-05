2024 Beijing Int'l Automotive Exhibition closes
Visitors are seen at the exhibition area of Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
A visitor (R) study a new energy vehicle during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Visitors sit in a vehicle applied with Harmony operating system developed by Huawei during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Visitors watch a vehicle of Song PLUS by Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
A host presents a vehicle applied with Harmony operating system developed by Huawei during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Letter from China: Feeling faster drive to green, smart and win-win future at Beijing auto show
- China publishes list of intelligent cars compliant with data security requirements, Tesla included
- Brands from across world flex NEV muscle on stage
- Deepening local cooperation to propel China's intelligent electric vehicle development to new heights
- BMW to further invest 2.8 bln USD in NE China production base
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.