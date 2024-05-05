2024 Beijing Int'l Automotive Exhibition closes

Xinhua) 12:10, May 05, 2024

Visitors are seen at the exhibition area of Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

A visitor (R) study a new energy vehicle during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Visitors sit in a vehicle applied with Harmony operating system developed by Huawei during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Visitors watch a vehicle of Song PLUS by Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

A host presents a vehicle applied with Harmony operating system developed by Huawei during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2024. The exhibition closed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)