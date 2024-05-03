In pics: damaged buildings in southern Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 09:26, May 03, 2024

A man walks past a school building affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Children walk past a school building affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man is seen in a school building affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

