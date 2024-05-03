Chinese hotpot gains popularity in Paris
Customers dine at a hotpot restaurant in Paris, French, on April 21, 2024. In recent years, the city of Paris has witnessed a growing popularity of the Chinese hotpot. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
