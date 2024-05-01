Chinese industrial robots earn global acclaim

SHENYANG, April 30 (Xinhua) -- With the rapid advancement of technology and the development of increasingly sophisticated products, China's high-end intelligent manufacturing sector continues to provide new opportunities for the global manufacturing industry.

At the 2024 Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest trade fairs, a diverse array of cutting-edge intelligent products from SIASUN Robot and Automation Co., Ltd., based in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, took center stage.

This year's edition of Hannover Messe, launched in 1947, took place from April 22 to 26. Chinese exhibitors comprised 30 percent of nearly 4,000 exhibitors hailing from around 60 countries and regions, placing them second only to Germany in representation.

As the leading Chinese robotics enterprise expanding globally, SIASUN has continued to refine its technology through innovative advancements, deepening its expertise and bolstering its product prowess.

Among the company's exhibits showcased at the fair, a single-lifter assembly mobile robot captured the attention of visitors.

The robot utilizes dynamic tracking technology to seamlessly track and synchronize its movements with the vehicle body in real time. It can meet the diverse needs of modern automotive plants, facilitating the mixed-line production of multiple vehicle models.

"SIASUN's assembly mobile robots are extensively deployed in the assembly workshops of both traditional fuel and new energy vehicle plants. They excel in tasks such as handling the entire body-in-white chassis, front and rear axle assemblies, as well as the lifting and assembly of new energy battery packs," said Wang Baohua, senior director of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Business Group of SIASUN.

Prominent global automotive giants such as General Motors, Toyota, Jaguar, Land Rover, Honda, Ford and Nissan, as well as numerous notable domestic and international new energy vehicle brands, rely on SIASUN's mobile robots for smooth automotive assembly operations, Wang added.

A welding robot from SIASUN also captured the attention of visitors at the trade fair. It features a 12-kg rated payload and a 1465-mm reach. Equipped with SIASUN's proprietary intelligent control system and integrated autonomous knowledge-based intelligent welding software, it seamlessly combines robotic, welding and process systems into a cohesive entity.

"With specialized functionalities including intelligent positioning, tracking and multi-layer, multi-pass welding capabilities, the welding robot significantly boosts industrial intelligence and digitalization," said Yang Fei, general manager of the German subsidiary of SIASUN.

The organizer of this year's Hannover Messe also highlighted the growing innovation among Chinese companies, expressing optimism about future trade expansion in China.

In an interview with Xinhua during the 2024 Hannover Messe, Jochen Koeckler, chairman of the Managing Board of the organizer Deutsche Messe AG, said he was "very happy to have many exhibitors from China."

"SIASUN is poised to seize the opportunities arising from the latest wave of reforms in the robotics industry. Through the integration of robots with digital twins, structural bionics, and other emerging technologies, the company strives to elevate the stability and intelligence of its products while pushing the boundaries of their applications," said Zhang Jin, president of SIASUN.

