Construction of China Southern Power Grid's 500kV Bahe substation enters final phase

Xinhua) 09:36, May 01, 2024

Workers put construction materials on the back of a mule in Zhenning Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2024. The construction of China Southern Power Grid's 500kV Bahe substation has entered the final phase recently. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Mules carry construction materials in the mountains of Zhenning Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2024. The construction of China Southern Power Grid's 500kV Bahe substation has entered the final phase recently. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A worker puts construction materials on the back of a mule in Zhenning Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2024. The construction of China Southern Power Grid's 500kV Bahe substation has entered the final phase recently. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows mules carrying construction materials in the mountains of Zhenning Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of China Southern Power Grid's 500kV Bahe substation has entered the final phase recently. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A worker and a mule with construction materials walk in the mountains of Zhenning Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2024. The construction of China Southern Power Grid's 500kV Bahe substation has entered the final phase recently. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Workers of China Southern Power Grid works in Machang Township of Zhenning Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2024. The construction of China Southern Power Grid's 500kV Bahe substation has entered the final phase recently. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(240430) -- CHENGDU, April 30, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Chad Sinclair prunes a bonsai work at the White Bear Bonsai Garden in Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province on April 21, 2024. TO GO WITH "Profile: Canadian bonsai artist's enduring passion for Chinese bonsai heritage" (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)