Henan power grid bids ice goodbye

(People's Daily App) 13:43, January 29, 2023

Here's the tech trick to get rid of ice from a power line. Instead of waiting for the ice to melt, direct current (DC) equipment is attached to the transmission line to heat the wire and melt the ice.

On January 12, 2023, Henan's first 500 kW DC ice-melting device was put into operation. The upgrade means that the province's main grid is now able to actively melt ice, which greatly improves the disaster prevention capabilities of the power grid.

