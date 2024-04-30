Home>>
Tesla CEO Elon Musk praises progress of China's EV sector
(People's Daily App) 16:25, April 30, 2024
During a visit to Beijing on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commended China’s advances in the electric vehicle sector and commented that all future cars will be electric.
