China's BYD adds new dealership in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD added a new showroom in Tokyo on Friday as the carmaker continued its steady march in the Japanese market dominated by hybrids and domestic brands.

The three-story dealership operated by Harmony Auto Japan is located in Tokyo's Meguro ward, featuring car display and after-sale areas.

It marks the 5th BYD showroom in Tokyo and the 24th across Japan. The Chinese automaker has set a target of establishing more than 100 dealerships in Japan by the end of 2025.

The Chinese auto giant made its entry into Japan's passenger car market by launching its sports utility vehicle ATTO 3 last year. It added another model Dolphin later in 2023 and the third model, the Seal sedan, is set for launch in June this year.

Despite boasting a mature auto market, Japan has lagged behind its global peers in the shift towards EVs as gasoline-electric hybrid models remained more popular.

The share of EVs in overall passenger car sales came in at around 2.2 percent in Japan last year, and BYD sold more than 1,400 units.

With the global decarbonization trend, Japan has aimed to have all vehicles sold in the country be at least partially electric by 2035.

