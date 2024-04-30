China's Shenzhou-17 separates from space station combination

Xinhua) 09:21, April 30, 2024

JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship separated from the space station combination on Tuesday, and the astronauts aboard -- Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin -- are returning to Earth, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

