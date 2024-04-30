We Are China

CFHI leads the way in new energy equipment manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:47, April 30, 2024

A staff member works at a workshop of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

As a leading enterprise in equipment manufacturing in China, CFHI has made efforts to adopt green technologies, integrate the new energy equipment manufacturing into its main business, and form the complete industrial chain synchronously, improving manufacturing capability of wind turbines in Qiqihar and surrounding areas.

Staff members work at a factory of a subsidiary of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members work at a factory of a subsidiary of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member works at a workshop of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member works at a workshop of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members work at a workshop of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Wind turbine blades are seen at a subsidiary of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

