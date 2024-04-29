Languages

Monday, April 29, 2024

In Numbers: China's online literature users exceed 500 million

(Ecns.cn) 16:26, April 29, 2024

The number of China's online literature users has surpassed 500 million as of 2023, according to a report released on Sunday.

