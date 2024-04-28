Chinese enterprises keen to expand int'l market: trade council

Xinhua) 16:35, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's national trade promotion system issued 2,954 Admission Temporaire/Temporary Admission (ATA) Carnets in the first quarter of this year, surging by 73.66 percent year on year, said the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Sunday.

The ATA Carnet is an international customs and temporary export-import document. ATA Carnets issued in the first quarter covered a total value of 806 million yuan (about 113.4 million U.S. dollars), expanding by 117.25 percent year on year, according to the CCPIT.

The figures indicate that Chinese enterprises are keen to expand their presence in global markets via foreign trade related activities, including overseas exhibitions and business exchanges, said Zhao Ping, spokesperson of the CCPIT.

The CCPIT data also showed that the country issued 1.55 million certificates, up 17.38 percent year on year, including ATA Carnets and Certificates of Origin, etc.

