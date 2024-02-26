Chinese prosecutors step up efforts to encourage healthy growth of enterprises

Xinhua) 08:08, February 26, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate has issued an action plan on the launch of a special campaign focusing on the protection of enterprises, aiming to facilitate the healthy growth of Chinese enterprises.

The campaign, running from February to December, features 14 key measures, including severe punishment for crimes that undermine fair competition, severe punishment for corruption within private enterprises, a special crackdown on "shell companies," and better protection of the property rights of private enterprises.

In response to internal management issues reflected in judicial cases involving enterprises, the plan requires procuratorial organs at all levels to encourage and guide private enterprises to strengthen their own compliance development, thereby promoting the healthy growth of private enterprises and private entrepreneurs.

It also emphasizes using cases to help interpret laws and increasing publicity of the rule of law to guide private entrepreneurs and employees in enhancing legal awareness.

