China to step up prosecutorial protection for enterprises

Xinhua) 10:14, January 16, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- In the latest initiative to cultivate a more law-based business environment, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has announced the launch of a targeted campaign to bolster prosecutorial protection for enterprises.

Under the campaign, supervision over case-filing related to enterprises and economic crimes will be enhanced, the SPP said at a national procurators' conference running from Sunday to Monday.

The SPP said that it will continue to implement prosecutorial policies that aim to promote the development of the private economy while addressing and preventing crimes committed by key personnel in private enterprises against the interests of these enterprises.

The SPP pledged more efforts to punish crimes that disrupt the order of the market economy, strengthen judicial actions against monopoly and unfair competition, and collaborate to improve the judicial system for protecting property rights.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)