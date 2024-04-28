Chinese, Ethiopian institutions strengthen collaboration on leadership development

ADDIS ABABA, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) and China's Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in leadership development and training, the Ethiopian News Agency reported.

AFLEX President Zadig Abraha and AIBO President Sun Zhonghe signed the agreement aiming at establishing a framework for the two institutions to share information, knowledge and best practices in leadership training.

Abraha said that the agreement is crucial for fostering knowledge exchange and experience sharing between the two parties. "We envision AFLEX becoming a key training base for African leaders in China-related fields," Abraha said, highlighting the academic and economic benefits, especially for Ethiopia.

This partnership also demonstrates the depth of the Ethiopia-China partnership and cooperation, which will enhance overall bilateral relations, he added.

He noted that the AIBO, also known as the training center of the Ministry of Commerce of China, plays a vital role in shaping international trade and economic cooperation initiatives.

The AIBO president emphasized the MoU's potential to strengthen strategic academic and economic partnerships between Ethiopia and China. "The agreement represents a critical step towards collaboration between our leadership institutions," Sun said.

This partnership between AFLEX and AIBO is expected to provide African leaders with enhanced access to China-focused leadership training programs, fostering a deeper understanding of the economic landscape between the two countries and Africa.

