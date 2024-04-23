Ethiopia's Chinese-built industrial park generates 28 mln USD in exports in 9 months

Xinhua) 10:20, April 23, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- About 28 million U.S. dollars were generated in export revenue from commodities produced at Ethiopia's Chinese-built Kombolcha Industrial Park (KIP) in a nine-month period, local media reported Monday.

The revenue was created from the export of commodities produced by manufacturers within the KIP premises during the first nine months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year 2023/2024, which began on July 8 last year, Ahmed Seid, general manager of Kombolcha Industrial Park, told state media outlet Ethiopian Press Agency.

Seid further said employment opportunities were created for more than 850 citizens within the industrial park in the same period.

The Kombolcha Industrial Park, built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and inaugurated in July 2017, is part of the Ethiopian government's greater economic ambition to transform the country into Africa's manufacturing powerhouse.

