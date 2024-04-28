China to launch special operation against insurance fraud

Xinhua) 10:10, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security and the National Financial Regulatory Administration will launch a seven-month special operation against insurance fraud crimes from late April to November, according to an official statement issued Friday.

Police departments across the country will concentrate their efforts on solving major cases, targeting criminal organizations, cutting off the criminal chain, and dismantling networks of insurance fraud crimes, the ministry said in the statement.

They will also try to set up a collaborative mechanism involving the police, regulatory agencies, insurance industrial organizations and insurance companies, the statement added.

Financial regulatory agencies will focus their resources on high-risk sectors, utilize big data technologies and promptly share intelligence with the police.

Since 2021, with the support and assistance of financial regulatory agencies, Chinese police have cracked nearly 2,000 cases of insurance fraud and dismantled nearly 600 criminal organizations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)