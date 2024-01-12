Italian insurer Generali eyes expansion in China

Xinhua) 13:23, January 12, 2024

ROME, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Italian insurance giant Generali's plan to buy out its China-based joint venture is part of a wider strategy to gain market share in China, a company official said.

Generali announced it would pay around 108 million U.S. dollars to acquire the 51 percent share in Generali China Insurance Company Limited.

"China is a large market, and one Generali intends to continue focusing on," a Generali communications official told Xinhua Thursday.

According to its statement, Generali's investment will build on China's environmental commitments to expand its "green business insurance" portfolio.

