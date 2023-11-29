China, Italy to explore cooperation on sci-tech innovation

Xinhua) 08:55, November 29, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 representatives from over 150 Chinese sci-tech institutions will discuss cooperation with their Italian counterparts at the China Italy Science, Technology and Innovation Week, which kicked off Tuesday in Beijing.

The two-day event will see in-depth discussions on a dozen fields, such as intelligent manufacturing, the art and design industry, cultural heritage conservation, youth innovation, next-generation information technology, agriculture, food and health, and green energy.

The China Italy Science, Technology and Innovation Week is held by the Chinese and Italian governments in turn. The event has been successfully held 11 times since 2010, and has resulted in the signing of a large number of sci-tech cooperation projects.

