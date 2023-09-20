China, Italy ink agreement on strengthening academic cooperation

ROME, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese academy and an Italian non-profit organization inked a new agreement on Monday on enhancing cooperation in research and education.

The agreement was signed between the Institute of European Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (IES-CASS) and the Italian Society for International Organization (SIOI) at the forum "Italy and China in a changing world" held in Rome.

The deal aims to enhance cooperation in academic discussions, joint research, education and training projects, and scholar visits.

"China and Italy should make joint efforts to prop up scientific and cultural communication and dialogue and find a way to make contributions to global growth while respecting the diversity of civilizations," said Riccardo Sessa, president of the SIOI.

"Today's forum marks an important measure to promote exchanges and mutual learning between the two ancient civilizations and stabilize bilateral relations," said Gao Xiang, president of the CASS.

"The economies of China and Italy are highly complementary," said IES-CASS director Feng Zhongping, adding there is potential for long-term cooperation in energy transformation between the two sides.

The forum, jointly organized by the SIOI, the CASS and the Institute for Political, Economic and Social Studies EURISPES, aims to create a communication platform for experts from both countries and provide insights to address global challenges.

