Premier Li urges Italy to provide fair, non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese firms
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed on Saturday the hope that the Italian side will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the European country.
In a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, Li also called on both sides to continue to expand bilateral trade, saying that China will continue to expand market access to create more opportunities for Italian quality products to enter the Chinese market.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Culinary delights help build cultural bridge between China and Italy
- Interview: Italy to further explore opportunities for service trade with China, says trade commissioner
- Chinese FM holds talks with Italian counterpart
- Italian FM to visit China
- Artists, tourists savor charm of century-old Italian neighborhood
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.