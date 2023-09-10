Premier Li urges Italy to provide fair, non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese firms

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed on Saturday the hope that the Italian side will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the European country.

In a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, Li also called on both sides to continue to expand bilateral trade, saying that China will continue to expand market access to create more opportunities for Italian quality products to enter the Chinese market.

