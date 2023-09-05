Chinese FM holds talks with Italian counterpart

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held talks with Italian Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in the face of geopolitical and other challenges and disturbances, China and Italy should adhere to the right way of getting along with each other, featuring mutual respect and trust, openness, cooperation and equal dialogue.

China is ready to work with Italy to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, expand high-level practical cooperation, enrich people-to-people exchanges and push for sustained, sound and steady development of China-Italy relations, said Wang.

Tajani said that Italy attaches great importance to developing long-term and stable relations with China, and will continue to abide by the One-China policy and looks forward to closer high-level exchanges with China and strengthening exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Although the current international situation is volatile, Italian-China relations will not be affected by it, said Tajani.

Wang and Tajani also attended the closing ceremony of the 11th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee.

