Further tapping potential of Belt and Road cooperation benefits both China and Italy: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:02, August 01, 2023

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that further tapping the potential of Belt and Road cooperation serves the interests of both China and Italy.

"The Belt and Road Initiative provides a new platform for practical cooperation between China and Italy, and Belt and Road cooperation has achieved numerous tangible outcomes in economy, trade and business cooperation," the spokesperson said when answering a relevant query.

According to data by the Italian side, in the first five months of this year, Italian export to China surged by 58 percent year-on-year. Further tapping the potential of Belt and Road cooperation serves the interests of both sides, the spokesperson added.

