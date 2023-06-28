Senior CPC official visits Italy

ROME, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, paid a visit to Italy from Sunday to Tuesday.

During the visit, Liu held separate meetings with Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, former Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema, the Democratic Party's Secretary Elly Schlein, and President of Italy China Council Foundation Mario Boselli.

Liu also met and exchanged views with Italy's Parliamentary Association "Friends of China" and people from all walks of life.

The two sides agreed that as strategic partners, China and Italy should further strengthen exchanges between political parties, governments, legislatures, business communities, think tanks and local authorities, as well as people-to-people exchanges, and they should also deepen practical cooperation in economy, trade and investment, green transformation, agriculture and tourism, and strengthen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, so as to push for greater development of the China-Italy and China-Europe relations.

