Air China resumes Rome-Beijing direct passenger flights

Xinhua) 08:49, March 29, 2023

People pose for a group photo to celebrate the resumption of Air China direct flights between Rome and Beijing at the Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy, March 27, 2023. Air China resumed its direct flights between Beijing and Rome on Monday after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

ROME, March 28 (Xinhua) -- After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air China has resumed its direct passenger service between Rome and Beijing. The airline will operate four round-trip flights every week, it said.

The route is operated by an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, between Rome's Fiumicino Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Passengers who took the first flight on Monday told Xinhua the route has opened up flight options between China and Italy.

Yang Yongqiang, General Manager of Air China's Rome Office, said that the resumption of this route will be a landmark in promoting individual and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Air China also operates other direct round-trip flights from Rome to Wenzhou, and from Milan to Beijing, Shanghai and Wenzhou.

Data released by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) shows that Italy received around 5.36 million Chinese tourists in 2019, making it one of the most visited European countries by Chinese tourists that year.

