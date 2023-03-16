China to ease visa, entry policies

(People's Daily App) 16:09, March 16, 2023

Foreigners with valid visas issued before March 28, 2020, will be allowed to enter China, as the country adjusts its visa and entry policies to facilitate travel across the border.

Visa-free policies will be resumed for entry to the southern island province of Hainan and cruise tour groups at Shanghai ports, said the National Immigration Administration.

What do foreigners living in China think about this policy change? Click the video to get the answer.

(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)

