China resumes visa issuance to foreigners

Xinhua) 11:30, March 14, 2023

Inbound passengers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's visa authorities abroad will resume issuance of all categories of visas to foreigners starting on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The decision is made to further facilitate cross-border travel, the statement said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)