China to resume issuing port visas for ROK citizens
(Xinhua) 13:07, February 15, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday announced the resumption of the issuance of port visas and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for citizens of the Republic of Korea (ROK) from Feb. 18.
The decision was made as the ROK has resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese citizens, said the National Immigration Administration.
