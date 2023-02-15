China to resume issuing port visas for ROK citizens

Xinhua) 13:07, February 15, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday announced the resumption of the issuance of port visas and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for citizens of the Republic of Korea (ROK) from Feb. 18.

The decision was made as the ROK has resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese citizens, said the National Immigration Administration.

