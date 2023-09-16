Interview: Italy, China play pivotal role in fostering understanding among different cultures, says art strategist

10:28, September 16, 2023 By Zhou Xiaotian ( Xinhua

ROME, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Italy and China are playing a pivotal role in fostering understanding and acceptance among diverse civilizations through a range of cultural communication activities, Rosanna Binacchi, an Italian arts and culture strategist and coordinator, told Xinhua in an exclusive interview recently.

Binacchi worked as a prominent curator for the exhibition "Tota Italia: Origins of a Nation" held at the National Museum of China in 2022. The event featured a collection of 503 artifacts from 26 distinguished museums all over Italy.

"China had the privilege of showcasing exclusive projects and masterpieces of Italian cultural heritage, which had rarely left the country," she said, adding that the success of the exhibition profoundly showcased the value and significance that both nations attached to cultural communication.

Binacchi was responsible for coordinating a working group that involved liaisons between 20 Italian museums in Italy and their counterparts in China. She recalled the experience of working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We overcame differences in customs, operational standards, time zones and language. Both sides exhibited exceptional professionalism, mutual respect and trust, ultimately forming a highly successful partnership," Binacchi said.

The exhibition in Beijing attracted over 300,000 visitors. Binacchi said she was delighted to witness the appeal of Roman culture to the audience in China.

"The success of these cultural exchanges was truly remarkable. The exhibition has made a lasting impression on the audience," she said.

Binacchi said that as two inheritors of ancient civilizations, Italy and China have a rich history of communication, exemplified by Marco Polo and Matteo Ricci, who dedicated themselves to knowledge exchange.

Binacchi envisions marking the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death in 2024. She sees the anniversary as an opportunity for fresh exchanges, including in innovative cultural domains that have yet to be extensively explored.

Looking ahead, Binacchi said that contemporary arts and technologies could serve as a bridge, connecting the younger generations of both nations.

"I aspire to see increased collaboration in contemporary art exchanges and cross-pollinations that facilitate mutual understanding and shared visions for the future," she said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)