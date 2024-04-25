Commentary: Washington's credibility as a judge on human rights deeply questionable

Xinhua) 13:33, April 25, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Once again, Washington has resorted to peddling baseless accusations of "genocide" and "forced labor" in Xinjiang to smear China.

Despite its own chilling human rights records, the United States in the recent "2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices" used concocted research reports and testimonies which are replete with inaccuracies and logical inconsistencies to vilify China.

This is nothing new. For years, the tactics employed by anti-China entities and individuals to propagate falsehoods related to Xinjiang have been repeatedly exposed, from manipulating data to disseminating fabricated information from separatist groups, and distorting Chinese media reports.

However, Washington's China-bashers have not yet tired of exploiting misinformation and propaganda to further their own Sinophobic narrative.

The report and previous U.S. allegations on Xinjiang, which are riddled with fabrications and ideological bias, are nothing short of a political charade.

By pushing for punitive measures against Chinese companies and meddling in China's internal affairs, some in Washington have revealed their true intention of sabotaging China's progress.

If one visits Xinjiang, one will see Washington's lies immediately debunked. Diplomats from various countries who have visited Xinjiang have attested to the peaceful and prosperous lives of people in Xinjiang.

Ironically, despite invitations extended by China to U.S. lawmakers and officials to witness the reality in Xinjiang, their conspicuous absence underscores their insincerity and ulterior motives.

In October 2022, the United States' attempt to push through a Xinjiang-related draft decision at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council met with resounding opposition from the majority of member states, exposing the futility of its crusade against China.

The United States' obsession with spreading lies and rumors about Xinjiang is matched only by its refusal to acknowledge its own abysmal human rights record. From systemic racial discrimination to gun violence and mistreatment of immigrants, the United States has a long history of human rights abuses that it conveniently sweeps under the rug.

Internationally, the United States continues to flout international human rights conventions while wreaking havoc through its military interventions, leaving a trail of humanitarian disasters in its wake. Its complicity in the ongoing crisis in Gaza, where it prioritizes military support for Israel over calls for ceasefire, further underscores its hypocrisy on human rights issues.

Year after year, the United States hypocritically issues these so-called "human rights reports," shamelessly pointing fingers at other nations while conveniently turning a blind eye to its own egregious human rights violations. This glaring double standard exposes the moral bankruptcy of Washington's stance on human rights.

It is long overdue for Washington to engage in sincere introspection and cease its futile attempts to weaponize human rights as a tool for political manipulation. Instead of smearing China, Washington should confront its own glaring human rights failures with honesty and accountability.

