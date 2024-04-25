Senior CPC official attends high-level int'l security meeting in Russia

Xinhua) 10:57, April 25, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, attended the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues here on Wednesday.

In a keynote speech delivered at the conference, Chen noted that while the widespread application of information technology and the advancement of cyberspace have provided momentum and opportunities for the development of all countries, they have also brought new security risks and challenges.

The Global Security Initiative (GSI), proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, offers the Chinese solution to mobilize the international community to address these security challenges, Chen said, adding that the important notion of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace responds to the challenges in cyberspace and has received widespread recognition and active response from the international community.

China is ready to work with other countries to implement the GSI and jointly build a fair and reasonable international order in cyberspace, Chen said.

Noting that the cyber sovereignty of all countries should be respected and the right of all countries to participate in international cyberspace governance on an equal footing should be guaranteed, Chen stressed the need to uphold cyber peace and security, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and oppose cyber conflicts and cyber warfare, calling for promoting open cooperation in cyberspace so that more countries and people can share the fruits of cyber development.

Chen also urged for building a sound cyberspace order, cracking down on cyber crimes in accordance with the law, and promoting the formulation of international rules in cyberspace, so as to achieve long-term peace and stability in cyberspace.

