Senior CPC official to attend security meeting in Russia

Xinhua) 16:21, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, will travel to Russia to attend the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and visit Russia at the host's invitation from April 20 to 28, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

