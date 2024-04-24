Home>>
China to send Spain new panda couple on April 29
(Xinhua) 14:33, April 24, 2024
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China will send a new panda couple to Spain next week. The previous pair returned nearly two months ago after living in Spain for more than a decade.
The China Wildlife Conservation Association said Wednesday that giant pandas Jin Xi and Zhu Yu will embark on their journey on April 29 from the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province. They will start their 10-year residency at a zoo in Spain's capital, Madrid.
Currently, the pandas are in good health condition and are undergoing quarantine procedures, according to the association.
