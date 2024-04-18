Home>>
Gaze into the eyes of extreme cuteness
(People's Daily App) 17:00, April 18, 2024
Born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province, Chengfeng and twin sister Chenglang live in Dujiangyan Panda Valley. Chengfeng has inspired a Chinese internet user to ask, "When are they hiring keepers? I'd like to apply."
(Video Source: Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
