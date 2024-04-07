Giant panda Fu Bao starts quarantine after returning from South Korea

Ecns.cn) 15:29, April 07, 2024

Giant panda Fu Bao is seen in an enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea, arrived at the base on Wednesday for a one-month quarantine in Sichuan.

Giant panda Fu Bao is seen in an enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

Giant panda Fu Bao is seen in an enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

Giant panda Fu Bao walks in an enclosure at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

