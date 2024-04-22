WADA stands firmly by scientific investigation results concerning Chinese swimmers

MONTREAL, Canada, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a statement on Sunday that it stood firmly by the results of its scientific investigation and legal decision concerning Chinese swimmers.

WADA stuck to the stance after reviewing a documentary released by German broadcaster, ARD, in relation to an environmental contamination case concerning Chinese swimmers.

"We are equally confident that WADA's independent Intelligence and Investigations Department followed up on all allegations received, which were not corroborated by any evidence; and thus, did not meet WADA I&I's threshold to open an investigation," the statement said.

"Based on all available scientific evidence and intelligence, which was gathered, assessed and tested by experts in the pharmacology of trimetazidine (TMZ); and, by anti-doping experts, the agency had no basis under the World Anti-Doping Code to challenge the China Anti-Doping Agency's (CHINADA's) findings of environmental contamination, a position that was also accepted by World Aquatics," it added.

The agency also announced that it would hold a virtual media conference on Monday to clarify the misinterpretation, with WADA president Witold Banka, among other key officials of the agency, on hand to answer media questions.

A group of Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ in early 2021 after inadvertently being exposed to the substance through contamination. The WADA Science Department reviewed this case thoroughly in June and July 2021, and concluded that there was no concrete basis to challenge the asserted contamination.

Following some misleading and potentially defamatory media coverage this week, the agency has provided information to clarify and reserved its right to take legal action as appropriate.

